Deputies respond to reported shooting in Summerville
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County Dispatch has confirmed that sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a reported shooting in Summerville.
Dispatch says that Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Leisure Drive shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Leisure Drive is off of Jedburg Road near State Road in Summerville.
Deputies will be on scene for several hours. There has been no indication as to who or how many people have been shot.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
