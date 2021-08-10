Deputies respond to reported shooting in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County Dispatch has confirmed that sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a reported shooting in Summerville.

Dispatch says that Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Leisure Drive shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Leisure Drive is off of Jedburg Road near State Road in Summerville.

Deputies will be on scene for several hours. There has been no indication as to who or how many people have been shot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

BREAKING: Berkeley County dispatchers confirm that sheriff's office deputies are on scene of a reported shooting in Summerville.



Dispatchers say the call came in just before 2am from Leisure Drive. We're working to learn if anyone has been hurt.@summerhuechtker is on her way. pic.twitter.com/0C56qz2Gre — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) August 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.