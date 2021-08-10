SC Lottery
‘Disgusting display’: Man charged with tattooing child inside SC McDonald’s

Brandon Presha, Laurens unlicensed tattoo artist charged with tattooing in a McDonald's
Brandon Presha, Laurens unlicensed tattoo artist charged with tattooing in a McDonald's(Laurens County Detention Center)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAURENS, S.C. (WYFF) - An Upstate man faces charges for tattooing a child inside a McDonald’s restaurant, according to the Laurens Police Department.

Brandon Presha, 28, of Laurens, was arrested Tuesday and charged with illegal tattooing, underage tattooing, according to Chief Chrissie Latimore.

A judge set bond on both charges at $25,000, according to Latimore.

Latimore said the Aug. 6 incident came to the attention of the police department last Saturday after some of her detectives were tagged in social media posts that showed video of the child being tattooed.

During our investigation, Presha was identified as the unlicensed tattoo artist and the individual receiving the tattoo was a juvenile, Latimore said.

“It was an absolutely disgusting display,” Latimore told WYFF News 4.

She said from the video, the tattooing appeared to be performed in the front dining area of the McDonald’s.

Latimore said she did not know if Presha had done the tattooing there before, “but he looked pretty comfortable.”

“It’s really tragic that this was going on inside this newly remodeled business, because the new owners were trying to bring our McDonald’s back to life,” Latimore said.

She said the new owners purchased the business just a couple of months ago.

“After the crimes were discovered, the owners quickly came in and worked with law enforcement to make sure something like this never happens again,” Latimore said.

Latimore said Laurens police conducted the investigation in conjunction with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to make sure there were no safety or environmental laws broken.

Presha is being held at Laurens County Detention Center until he can post bond.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

