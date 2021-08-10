Donation boosts reward for info in Johns Island double killing

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry says a donor added $500 to a reward for information that leads to a conviction in a deadly Johns Island double shooting.

Ravin Smalls Jr. and Taiwan Douglas Green, both 24, were fatally shot on July 20, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry said last week a reward of $1,000 was available for anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of their killer.

The family of one of the victims has also put up an additional $1,000, a Crime Stoppers spokesperson said.

That brings the total reward to $2,500.

The killings happened in the area of Bethlehem Court and Genesis Street on Johns Island, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said. The family of the man who lives in the home where the deaths were reported says one of the victims was a family member, adding it was his mother who discovered the victims and called police.

The family has pleaded with anyone who has information on the crime to come forward.

Anyone with information can provide an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. You can also provide a tip at the website, www.5541111.com or click the “Submit a Tip” tab in the P3 Tips app, which is available free for download to your Apple or Android device.

Those who do not wish to remain anonymous or receive a reward can call Charleston Police Detective Galka at 843-720-2486.

