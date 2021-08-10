SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Donation boosts reward for info in Johns Island double killing

Ravin Smalls Jr. and Taiwan Douglas Green, both 24, were shot to death on July 20, police say.
Ravin Smalls Jr. and Taiwan Douglas Green, both 24, were shot to death on July 20, police say.(Charleston Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry says a donor added $500 to a reward for information that leads to a conviction in a deadly Johns Island double shooting.

Ravin Smalls Jr. and Taiwan Douglas Green, both 24, were fatally shot on July 20, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry said last week a reward of $1,000 was available for anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of their killer.

The family of one of the victims has also put up an additional $1,000, a Crime Stoppers spokesperson said.

That brings the total reward to $2,500.

The killings happened in the area of Bethlehem Court and Genesis Street on Johns Island, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said. The family of the man who lives in the home where the deaths were reported says one of the victims was a family member, adding it was his mother who discovered the victims and called police.

The family has pleaded with anyone who has information on the crime to come forward.

Anyone with information can provide an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. You can also provide a tip at the website, www.5541111.com or click the “Submit a Tip” tab in the P3 Tips app, which is available free for download to your Apple or Android device.

Those who do not wish to remain anonymous or receive a reward can call Charleston Police Detective Galka at 843-720-2486.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest test results from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control...
SC reports 3-day total of nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases
The department says their Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating a crash that...
Coroner identifies driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on Ravenel Bridge
Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday the decision of whether children should wear masks in the...
McMaster: School mask mandate is ‘wrong thing to do, and we’re not going to do it’
Heavy rains and gusty winds are spreading across the Leeward Islands as Potential Tropical...
Heavy rains, gusty winds spread across Leeward Islands as Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 moves west
Trevor Moore, 41, co-founded “The Whitest Kids U’ Know,” a Brooklyn-based comedy troupe, in...
Comic Trevor Moore of ‘The Whitest Kids U Know’ dies in accident

Latest News

The Senate Redistricting Subcommittee is holding public hearings in different areas around the...
SC Senate redistricting meeting coming to North Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. schools move forward with cultural center, community hub
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Summerville drive-by interview with captain
The Charleston County School Board approved an amended agreement Monday night that permitted...
Charleston Co. schools move forward with cultural center, community hub