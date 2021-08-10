SC Lottery
Deputies: Man detained after disturbance at grocery store

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office responded Tuesday to the Food Lion at Highway 78 and Jedburg Road.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office took one man into custody following a disturbance at a grocery store at Highway 78.

Deputies responded to the Food Lion at Highway 78 and Jedburg Road shortly before noon after Dorchester County dispatchers received a report of a man inside the store throwing things and causing a disturbance, Lt. Rick Carson said.

Three employees sheltered inside a walk-in freezer, he said. Other employees and customers were able to get out of the store while the man holed up inside the store.

A witness said he had threatened to throw grease on the employees of the store. Carson said he believed one deputy suffered a burn to his hand from grease.

Carson said some of the man’s family members arrived on the scene and tried to talk to him.

Deputies were eventually able to get him out of the store and he was being taken to an area hospital.

The store is expected to remain closed for the remainder of the day.

Deputies have not released the man’s identity.

