SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Invasive tegu lizard sightings continue around S.C.; owners asked to register them

The non-native species threatens South Carolina wildlife, DNR said.
The non-native species threatens South Carolina wildlife, DNR said.(Dustin Smith - SCDNR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Wildlife officials continue to receive reports of tegu lizard sightings in the Palmetto State.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said since August 2020, there have been 13 confirmed sightings of free-ranging, non-native black and white tegus. Some of the sightings have been in Darlington County.

Because of the negative impacts on birds such as turkey and quail, as well as other species such as the state-endangered gopher tortoise, black and white tegus and their hybrids were added to the list of “Restricted Non-Native Wildlife” in May.

This regulation means that tegus and their hybrids are prohibited from being brought into South Carolina or reproduced here.

People who own black and white tegus are required to register them with SCDNR by Sept. 25.

SCDNR continues to investigate reports and asks that any sightings be reported to biologist Andrew Grosse. The sightings can also be reported online by CLICKING HERE. If possible, people are asked to submit a picture, location and time and date the animal was seen.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The department says their Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating a crash that...
Coroner identifies driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on Ravenel Bridge
The latest test results from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control...
SC reports 3-day total of nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases
Dispatch says that Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Leisure Drive shortly...
Deputies: 1 dead, 1 injured in Berkeley Co. drive-by shooting
Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday the decision of whether children should wear masks in the...
McMaster: School mask mandate is ‘wrong thing to do, and we’re not going to do it’
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office responded Tuesday to the Food Lion at Highway 78 and...
3 Dorchester County deputies injured in disturbance at grocery store

Latest News

The Professional Fire Fighters Association of South Carolina is pushing the Town of Mount...
Firefighters push Town of Mount Pleasant for salary increase
If the rise in COVID-19 cases in South Carolina is making a family reconsider sending their...
With mask mandate banned, SC districts risk losing funding if more than 5% of students learning virtually
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
More than 2,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in largest jump of ICU admissions in North Carolina
According to investigators, police officer David Dukes, who worked for the Orangeburg...
Police officer accused of putting foot on man’s head has been in trouble before
According to police, investigators are on scene near White Oak Drive and Evergreen Street where...
Police investigating after two people shot in West Ashley