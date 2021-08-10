SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Miami orders residents to evacuate 8-story condo building

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Another South Florida condo building is being evacuated some six weeks after the collapse of a Surfside condominium.

The eight-story Miami building with 138 units was ordered evacuated Monday night.

City officials say the building failed to obtain a 40-year safety recertification and had several other violations.

The city was given a report from an engineer for the building last week saying it’s structurally sound.

But inspectors found issues with columns in the main building and in the detached, elevated garage. They ordered everyone out late Monday.

Ninety-eight people died in the collapse of the Champlain Towers South in June.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest test results from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control...
SC reports 3-day total of nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases
The department says their Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating a crash that...
Coroner identifies driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on Ravenel Bridge
Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday the decision of whether children should wear masks in the...
McMaster: School mask mandate is ‘wrong thing to do, and we’re not going to do it’
Heavy rains and gusty winds are spreading across the Leeward Islands as Potential Tropical...
Heavy rains, gusty winds spread across Leeward Islands as Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 moves west
Trevor Moore, 41, co-founded “The Whitest Kids U’ Know,” a Brooklyn-based comedy troupe, in...
Comic Trevor Moore of ‘The Whitest Kids U Know’ dies in accident

Latest News

Ravin Smalls Jr. and Taiwan Douglas Green, both 24, were shot to death on July 20, police say.
Donation boosts reward for info in Johns Island double killing
Christina Applegate revealed she was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
Christina Applegate reveals she has multiple sclerosis
The disturbance, potential tropical cyclone six, now in the northeastern Caribbean sea, could...
Tropical storm warnings for Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico
Kaydence Morrison wanted to get the COVID-19 vaccine for her 12th birthday.
Preteen gets COVID-19 vaccine for her 12th birthday
Carlee Simon of Alachua County Schools is one of the schools officials in Florida who are...
Despite threat to salary, some Fla. school chiefs impose mask mandate