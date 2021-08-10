SC Lottery
N. Charleston police clear crash on Dorchester Rd.

Reports say several North Charleston Police Department squad cars are at the scene of a crash...
Reports say several North Charleston Police Department squad cars are at the scene of a crash on Dorchester Road near Riverbluff Parkway.(Live 5)
By Riley Bean and Danielle Seat
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have responded to a car crash in Dorchester County.

Reports say several North Charleston Police Department squad cars are at the scene of a crash on Dorchester Road near Riverbluff Parkway.

There is no word on any injuries stemming from the accident, but one westbound lane of Dorchester Road is closed.

The crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

