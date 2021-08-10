N. Charleston police meet with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department met with the Charlotte-Mcklenburg Police Department to get a better understanding of their operation.
The North Charleston Police Department released a tweet at around 10:23 a.m. Tuesday that showcased officers from the two departments interacting.
North Charleston officers say they went up to North Carolina primarily to get “an inside look at their operation.” The North Charleston Police Department says Charlotte-Mcklenburg officers will soon be coming down to inspect North Charleston’s operation in return.
North Charleston Police Department Chief Reggie Burgess was in attendance.
