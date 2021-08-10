Police investigating after two people shot in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police officers have responded to a shooting involving injuries in West Ashley Tuesday night.

According to police, investigators are on scene near White Oak Drive and Evergreen Street where two people were shot. One person was transported to a local hospital by EMS, while another was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.

“Dispatch received the initial call at 6:01 p.m. Anyone with information about the incident can call 843 743 7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective,” CPD officials said.

Pictures from the scene show officers have blocked off a portion of the road as authorities investigate.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.