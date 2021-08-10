SC Lottery
Police officers searching for 2 people wanted for questioning in N. Charleston homicide

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are searching for two people wanted for questioning in a homicide that happened in North Charleston.

The North Charleston Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Tyreese Malique Mitchell and 20-year-old Davall Jamel Chavis.

Both are wanted for questioning regarding a homicide that happened on the night of July 6 in the rear parking lot of the Andrews Mart on 3713 Dorchester Rd.

Officers found two shooting victims at the scene.

Authorities pronounced one of the victims died at the scene. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the victim as 28-year-old Elden Prioleau. The second victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities said Mitchell and Chavis do not have any active warrants and are wanted for questioning.

If you have any information you are asked to call police at or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

