SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Pregnant woman killed by suspected drunken driver in road rage incident

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Authorities in California say a pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in a road rage incident that ended in a three-car crash.

Police say the crash happened just before 11:40 a.m. Saturday in Long Beach, California. Krista Nichols, a 23-year-old woman who was 8 months pregnant, was a passenger in a truck driven by her 26-year-old boyfriend, Miguel Larios. Her 10-year-old son, Nathan, was also in the truck.

Krista Nichols, a 23-year-old woman who was 8 months pregnant, died in a three-car crash....
Krista Nichols, a 23-year-old woman who was 8 months pregnant, died in a three-car crash. Police say the crash happened after a road rage incident involving Nichols' boyfriend, whose car she was riding in at the time.(Source: KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

Larios was speeding, officers say, at the same time he was involved in a road rage incident with another vehicle. An uninvolved driver pulled out of a parking spot and hit Larios’ car, causing him to lose control and crash.

Nichols and her unborn child died of their injuries at the hospital.

The 10-year-old boy and Larios, who was the father of the unborn child, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Larios was arrested and booked on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated as well as other charges. His bail was set at $200,000.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest test results from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control...
SC reports 3-day total of nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases
The department says their Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating a crash that...
Coroner identifies driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on Ravenel Bridge
Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday the decision of whether children should wear masks in the...
McMaster: School mask mandate is ‘wrong thing to do, and we’re not going to do it’
Trevor Moore, 41, co-founded “The Whitest Kids U’ Know,” a Brooklyn-based comedy troupe, in...
Comic Trevor Moore of ‘The Whitest Kids U Know’ dies in accident
Heavy rains and gusty winds are spreading across the Leeward Islands as Potential Tropical...
Heavy rains, gusty winds spread across Leeward Islands as Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 moves west

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Summerville drive-by interview with captain
An executive assistant who says Cuomo groped her breast is one of at least 11 women who have...
Impeachment looms for NY Gov. Cuomo over sexual harassment allegations
The Charleston County School Board approved an amended agreement Monday night that permitted...
Charleston Co. schools move forward with cultural center, community hub
The disturbance, potential tropical cyclone six, now in the northeastern Caribbean sea, could...
Tropical storm warnings issued for Caribbean islands
The package proposes nearly $550 billion in new spending on what are typically mainstays of...
Senate on track to approve $1 trillion infrastructure plan