SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Remains of SC Veteran killed in Korean War to be buried in Orangeburg

Army Pfc. Louis N. Crosby was 18 when he was listed as missing in action on Dec. 1, 1950, after...
Army Pfc. Louis N. Crosby was 18 when he was listed as missing in action on Dec. 1, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea.(U.S. Army)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg native who was killed at age 18 during the Korean War will finally be laid to rest in South Carolina later this month.

Army Pfc. Louis N. Crosby will be buried at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens on Aug. 18.

Crosby was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division when he was reported missing in action on Dec. 1, 1950, according to U.S. Army spokesman Fonda Bock.

He disappeared after his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin River in North Korea, Bock said, but his remains could not be recovered.

North Korea turned over Crosby’s remains on July 27, 2018, and Bock said the remains were positively identified as Crosby on April 21, 2020, using circumstantial evidence and anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.

More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

Funeral services for Crosby will be handled by Thompson Funeral Home in Orangeburg preceding the burial, Bock said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The department says their Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating a crash that...
Coroner identifies driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on Ravenel Bridge
The latest test results from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control...
SC reports 3-day total of nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases
Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday the decision of whether children should wear masks in the...
McMaster: School mask mandate is ‘wrong thing to do, and we’re not going to do it’
Dispatch says that Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Leisure Drive shortly...
Deputies: 1 dead, 1 injured in Berkeley Co. drive-by shooting
Heavy rains and gusty winds are spreading across the Leeward Islands as Potential Tropical...
Heavy rains, gusty winds spread across Leeward Islands as Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 moves west

Latest News

Customers of a Lowcountry fence company say that they paid deposits for work that was never...
Charleston Deck customers say they didn’t get what they paid for
The Colleton County School Board voted Tuesday to update its temporary policy on face coverings.
Colleton County schools to require face masks on school buses, district health care areas
State Troopers are asking drivers to be aware behind the wheel as children prepare to return to...
SC Highway Patrol urges drivers to use care as children return to school
Children's Hospital of Georgia
At least 7 kids among flood of COVID patients for local hospitals
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office responded Tuesday to the Food Lion at Highway 78 and...
Deputies: Man detained after disturbance at grocery store