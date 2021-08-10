SC Senate redistricting meeting coming to North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Senate Redistricting Subcommittee is using new census data to draw state legislature lines.

Every ten years the United States uses Census data to make sure each district is even, based on population size. They do so by holding public hearings in local areas that allow residents to voice their opinions.

The Senate Redistricting Subcommittee is holding public hearings in different areas around the state, but on Tuesday, they’re stopping in Charleston.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Trident Technical College, state officials said.

The Citadel Department Chair of Political Science Dr. DuBose Kapeluk explained how the hearings work.

Kapeluk says the hearings are organized so that each person will be given a few minutes to speak at the meeting. He says this process gives citizens who are negatively affected by this districting a change to share their opinions.

“I watched and sampled a few and they really are just people, it seems to be mostly Democrats, that are asking the state legislature to be fair and not engage in political gerrymandering,” Kapeluk said.

The South Carolina Senate is preparing to redraw their seven congressional and 46 State Senate Districts.

Not only can districts can be defined by geographic boundaries like neighborhoods, county lines, and mountain ranges, but Kapeluk says they can be defined by residents’ common interests that don’t always show up on a map. He says these include cultural affiliations, social and recreational activities, agriculture and natural resources, educational and health care needs.

This process shows how state level politics can have national level implication, Kapeluk says.

“If you can control your state house, if the democrats could regain control in Columbia, prior to 2031, that would give them a real leg-up in the redistricting process.” Kapeluk said. “The Republicans did a great job decades ago and it’s still paying dividends in focusing on state elections, which has enabled them to take control of a number of state legislatures throughout the US, and that in turn has allowed them to redistrict favorably.”

Those who would like to testify virtually at Tuesday night’s hearing, can do so by sending a request via Zoom. Those requests must be sent by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

