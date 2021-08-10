SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC Senate redistricting meeting coming to North Charleston

The Senate Redistricting Subcommittee is holding public hearings in different areas around the...
The Senate Redistricting Subcommittee is holding public hearings in different areas around the state, but on Tuesday, they’re stopping in Charleston.(Live 5)
By Summer Huechtker and Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Senate Redistricting Subcommittee is using new census data to draw state legislature lines.

Every ten years the United States uses Census data to make sure each district is even, based on population size. They do so by holding public hearings in local areas that allow residents to voice their opinions.

The Senate Redistricting Subcommittee is holding public hearings in different areas around the state, but on Tuesday, they’re stopping in Charleston.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Trident Technical College, state officials said.

The Citadel Department Chair of Political Science Dr. DuBose Kapeluk explained how the hearings work.

Kapeluk says the hearings are organized so that each person will be given a few minutes to speak at the meeting. He says this process gives citizens who are negatively affected by this districting a change to share their opinions.

“I watched and sampled a few and they really are just people, it seems to be mostly Democrats, that are asking the state legislature to be fair and not engage in political gerrymandering,” Kapeluk said.

The South Carolina Senate is preparing to redraw their seven congressional and 46 State Senate Districts.

Not only can districts can be defined by geographic boundaries like neighborhoods, county lines, and mountain ranges, but Kapeluk says they can be defined by residents’ common interests that don’t always show up on a map. He says these include cultural affiliations, social and recreational activities, agriculture and natural resources, educational and health care needs.

This process shows how state level politics can have national level implication, Kapeluk says.

“If you can control your state house, if the democrats could regain control in Columbia, prior to 2031, that would give them a real leg-up in the redistricting process.” Kapeluk said. “The Republicans did a great job decades ago and it’s still paying dividends in focusing on state elections, which has enabled them to take control of a number of state legislatures throughout the US, and that in turn has allowed them to redistrict favorably.”

Those who would like to testify virtually at Tuesday night’s hearing, can do so by sending a request via Zoom. Those requests must be sent by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest test results from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control...
SC reports 3-day total of nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases
The department says their Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating a crash that...
Coroner identifies driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on Ravenel Bridge
Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday the decision of whether children should wear masks in the...
McMaster: School mask mandate is ‘wrong thing to do, and we’re not going to do it’
Heavy rains and gusty winds are spreading across the Leeward Islands as Potential Tropical...
Heavy rains, gusty winds spread across Leeward Islands as Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 moves west
Trevor Moore, 41, co-founded “The Whitest Kids U’ Know,” a Brooklyn-based comedy troupe, in...
Comic Trevor Moore of ‘The Whitest Kids U Know’ dies in accident

Latest News

Ravin Smalls Jr. and Taiwan Douglas Green, both 24, were shot to death on July 20, police say.
Donation boosts reward for info in Johns Island double killing
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. schools move forward with cultural center, community hub
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Summerville drive-by interview with captain
The Charleston County School Board approved an amended agreement Monday night that permitted...
Charleston Co. schools move forward with cultural center, community hub