SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for girl last seen in southeast Kansas

Amber ALert
Amber ALert(KBI)
By Sarah Motter and Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old girl missing from Chanute in southeast Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says an Amber Alert has been issued at the request of the Chanute Police Department for Nina R. Senkbeil.

She was last seen wearing a pink Tweety bird T-shirt, blue and white Nike shorts and pink and black Nike shoes. She is 4-foot tall and weighs 75 pounds.

The KBI said the suspect vehicle was a black Jeep Cherokee with Kansas license plate 852FGX, possibly driven by her father Jacob Senkbeil. The Jeep was found abandoned Wednesday afternoon.

He’s described as a white male, 32 years old, 5-foot 9-inches and 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and a blue and orange ball cap.

According to the KBI, Nina Senkbeil was taken by her father from a park around 10:30 a.m. CT. She was with him at a supervised visitation when they disappeared.

Jacob Senkbeil and Nina Senkbeil were seen in Fall River around 12:15 p.m. CT, where the father made comments to a witness that makes law enforcement believe the child is in imminent danger.

If anyone sees Jacob or Nina Senkbeil they should call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office responded Tuesday to the Food Lion at Highway 78 and...
3 Dorchester County deputies injured in disturbance at grocery store
Dispatch says that Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Leisure Drive shortly...
Coroner identifies man killed in Berkeley Co. drive-by that injured one other
According to police, investigators are on scene near White Oak Drive and Evergreen Street where...
Police investigating after two people shot in West Ashley
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said someone was shot in the Boulder Bluff neighborhood...
Police seek information in deadly Goose Creek shooting
North Charleston police are investigating the shooting death of 74-year-old Mayre Hayre who was...
N. Charleston Police, family ask for information in fatal shooting of 74-year-old woman

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Top U.S. health officials continue to say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect...
Reports: FDA expected to authorize booster shots for immunocompromised
FILE - In this March 18, 2021, file photo, surrounded by protective shields, pre-kindergarten...
California requires vaccines, tests for teachers and staff
The first day of school is next week for Charleston County students, and Charleston City...
Charleston City Council considering mask resolution for kids 12 and under