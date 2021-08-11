SC Lottery
Charleston City Council considering mask resolution for kids 12 and under

The first day of school is next week for Charleston County students, and Charleston City...
The first day of school is next week for Charleston County students, and Charleston City Council members are looking to discuss masking for children twelve and under.(Live 5 News)
By Paola Tristan Arruda
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The first day of school is next week for Charleston County students, and Charleston City Council members are looking to discuss masking for children twelve and under.

On Tuesday, Charleston city leaders announced  they will re-implement some COVID-19 protocols because of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the region. As part of the protocols, masks will be required in all city buildings and facilities.

City council was considering a mask mandate for schools, but instead they will hold a special city council meeting on Wednesday to encourage masks.

The resolution ‘strongly encourages’ people to follow all CDC guidelines regarding masking for kids 12 and under. The resolution also encourages anyone over the age of 12 to get vaccinated.

The meeting will start at 5 p.m. and will be live streamed on the city of Charleston’s youtube page.

