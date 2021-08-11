SC Lottery
Charleston Co. schools prepare to make last minute adjustments after a rise in COVID-19 cases

The Charleston County School District is welcoming students back on Monday, August 16. But COVID-19 case numbers are on the rise, and the district Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait says they are watching the numbers closely.(Live 5)
By Danielle Seat
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the Charleston County School District prepares to welcome students back on Aug. 18, district Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait says they are watching COVID-19 case numbers closely.

“We would never say never. We don’t know what conditions we might face,” Postlewait said. “If we need to shut down and go to virtual learning because of safety concerns, we are prepared to do that.”

Although these concerns come just days before school starts, Postlewait says overall they are significantly more optimistic going into the 2021/2022 than they were the previous year.

“Our confidence is higher than it’s been over the past 18 months,” Postlewait said.

The biggest changes students will notice on the first day of school are masks are no longer required and plexiglass will now only be installed upon request.

Postlewait says the district is working hard to keep consistency in the student’s learning environment, and they are asking that students commit to one learning model (virtual or in-person) for the full year.

“We hope to have a much more stable teaching strategy and environment this year than we were able to have last year,” she said. “”But we are not going to do this constant switching back and forth. It was so disruptive last year.”

According to the district spokesperson, only about 1-2% of students are currently enrolled in the Lowcountry Virtual Academy. Postlewait says there are about 50 students on a waitlist to get into the virtual academy and that waitlist is dependent on how many teachers the academy has available. She says they are working to increase the number of teachers and get those students off the waitlist.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

