SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dorchester Dist. 4 makes plans for virtual learning in case of quarantine

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County School District 4 says it is encouraging its teachers to be ready to teach virtually this year.

DD4 Chief Academic Officer Corey Prentiss says teachers are being asked to upload assignments online so kids have access.

“The students will be able to access work when they’re on quarantine,” he said. “We are working to secure more hotspots, if needed. We have quite a large supply available in the district if we need to use them immediately and we have a plan in place to get backup hotspots if needed.”

Children in DD4 will be required to wear masks on school buses.

They return to the classroom on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office responded Tuesday to the Food Lion at Highway 78 and...
3 Dorchester County deputies injured in disturbance at grocery store
Dispatch says that Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Leisure Drive shortly...
Coroner identifies man killed in Berkeley Co. drive-by that injured one other
According to police, investigators are on scene near White Oak Drive and Evergreen Street where...
Police investigating after two people shot in West Ashley
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said someone was shot in the Boulder Bluff neighborhood...
Police seek information in deadly Goose Creek shooting
Tropical Storm Fred
Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 upgrades to Tropical Storm Fred

Latest News

The Charleston County School District is welcoming students back on Monday, August 16. But...
Charleston Co. schools prepare to make last minute adjustments after a rise in COVID-19 cases
Kenisha Brown’s parents said they are alarmed by the continued violence they are seeing in the...
Lowcountry family wants an end to community violence after daughter shot, hospitalized
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New food hall coming to heart of downtown Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Coroner identifies man killed in Berkeley Co. drive-by that injured one other