Dorchester Dist. 4 makes plans for virtual learning in case of quarantine

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County School District 4 says it is encouraging its teachers to be ready to teach virtually this year.

DD4 Chief Academic Officer Corey Prentiss says teachers are being asked to upload assignments online so kids have access.

“The students will be able to access work when they’re on quarantine,” he said. “We are working to secure more hotspots, if needed. We have quite a large supply available in the district if we need to use them immediately and we have a plan in place to get backup hotspots if needed.”

Children in DD4 will be required to wear masks on school buses.

They return to the classroom on Wednesday.

