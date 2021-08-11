SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Firefighters push Town of Mount Pleasant for salary increase

The Professional Fire Fighters Association of South Carolina is pushing the Town of Mount...
The Professional Fire Fighters Association of South Carolina is pushing the Town of Mount Pleasant to increase the salaries of its firefighters.(Live 5 News)
By Nick Reagan
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Professional Fire Fighters Association of South Carolina is pushing the Town of Mount Pleasant to increase the salaries of its firefighters.

“At the end of one year a firefighter in Mount Pleasant makes $5,500 less than seven surrounding departments,” said the association’s vice president William Pesature. “They’ve lost 67 people in four years. It’s a 120-person department. That means in less that in less than 10 years you have lost your entire department.”

Pesature and dozens of other firefighters and supporters flooded the Town of Mount Pleasant town council meeting Tuesday night to expresses their concerns about the wages. The town has yet to release a muchly anticipated wage comparison study, but the fight fighting association says at least one firefighter was hired at just $11.77 an hour.

“This is their livelihood. This is what they love to do. They don’t want to leave. They want to stay and do this here,” Pesature said. “Unfortunately, Mount Pleasant’s pay scale forces a lot of people to leave.”

The town did not immediately reply to a request for comment, nor have they provided any numbers in regard to salaries. However, on Aug. 2 a job was posted for a firefighter trainee position with a listed minimum pay rate of $36,678.54. That’s about $17.50 an hour.

Pesature says a low salary doesn’t just impact moral, it can be a safety issue as well.

“The most valued thing that a firefighter can be is a senior firefighter because you can teach everybody else what to do,” Pesature said. “And when they leave they take all of their experience with them.”

It’s a double whammy for Pesature who says it costs the town more than $100,000 to train new firefighters. He says if they could retain employees, the town could bring its training cost down.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The department says their Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating a crash that...
Coroner identifies driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on Ravenel Bridge
The latest test results from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control...
SC reports 3-day total of nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases
Dispatch says that Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Leisure Drive shortly...
Deputies: 1 dead, 1 injured in Berkeley Co. drive-by shooting
Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday the decision of whether children should wear masks in the...
McMaster: School mask mandate is ‘wrong thing to do, and we’re not going to do it’
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office responded Tuesday to the Food Lion at Highway 78 and...
3 Dorchester County deputies injured in disturbance at grocery store

Latest News

According to police, investigators are on scene near White Oak Drive and Evergreen Street where...
Police investigating after two people shot in West Ashley
Investigators said they have found two people wanted for questioning in a homicide that...
Police officers locate two people sought for questioning in N. Charleston homicide
The Berkeley County School District School Board chose Deon Jackson to be its next...
Berkeley County’s new school superintendent lays out new school year concerns, goals
As Charleston County’s first criminal jury trial in a year and a half continued Tuesday, many...
Criminal case backlog plaguing Charleston courts