Georgetown Co. warns residents of phone scam

By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Scam artists are calling Georgetown County residents, claiming to be Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office personnel.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are claiming to be collecting money for outstanding citations.

Reading from a script and identifying himself as a Lieutenant, one caller said fines of $5,000 were outstanding. Deputies say the call threatened arrest and incarceration for at least 72 hours if his instructions were not followed. Victims were asked to withdraw the money from a financial institution.

A second scammer identified himself as a GCSO Captain.

Deputies say the scammers appear legitimate at first because the calls show up on targets’ telephone as coming from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. They are illegally using the sheriff’s office number to hide their true identity.

The sheriff’s office says no law enforcement agency will ever collect fines by telephone. Anyone receiving calls from people claiming to be law officers should hang up and call Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

