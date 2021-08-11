SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Hackers take $600 million from cryptocurrency network, return some of it

The decentralized finance platform Poly Network said $600 million was stolen from them.
The decentralized finance platform Poly Network said $600 million was stolen from them.(Source: Gray News)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hackers have just scored what could be the biggest theft in the cryptocurrency industry.

The decentralized finance platform Poly Network said $600 million was stolen from them.

The company links together the blockchains of multiple virtual currencies to create interoperability among them.

Poly Network says a vulnerability in its system allowed hackers to make off with the funds.

The company begged the thieves to return the money, saying “The money you stole are from tens of thousands of crypto community members, hence the people. You should talk to us to work out a solution.”

It appears they’re listening. By Wednesday morning, Poly Network said nearly $5 million were returned.

It’s not clear who is behind the attack or why they’re returning the money.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch says that Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Leisure Drive shortly...
Deputies: 1 dead, 1 injured in Berkeley Co. drive-by shooting
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office responded Tuesday to the Food Lion at Highway 78 and...
3 Dorchester County deputies injured in disturbance at grocery store
According to police, investigators are on scene near White Oak Drive and Evergreen Street where...
Police investigating after two people shot in West Ashley
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said someone was shot in the Boulder Bluff neighborhood...
Police seek information in deadly Goose Creek shooting
Investigators said they have found two people wanted for questioning in a homicide that...
Police officers locate two people sought for questioning in N. Charleston homicide

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Medicine and health care.
World Health Organization to test 3 drugs for use against coronavirus
Interfor Corporation announced a $30 million expansion for its Summerville sawmill operation.
Summerville sawmill to expand operations in Dorchester County
While South Carolina leaders have said the state will not enforce a federal face mask...
School districts can enforce mask mandates on school buses, Dept. of Education says
A California man accused of killing his two young children was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico...
Father accused of killing young kids arrested at border