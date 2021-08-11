SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Horry County Fire Rescue responds to building collapse near Conway; 1 hurt

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a building collapse near Conway along Jordan Lake...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a building collapse near Conway along Jordan Lake Road on Wednesday.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was taken to the hospital after a building collapse in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were responded around 2:20 p.m. to Jordan Lake Road for a building collapse with entrapment.

They were able to remove one person from under the building. The person was taken to a nearby landing zone and then flown to a hospital.

It’s not clear at this point what caused the building to collapse.

WMBF News will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office responded Tuesday to the Food Lion at Highway 78 and...
3 Dorchester County deputies injured in disturbance at grocery store
Dispatch says that Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Leisure Drive shortly...
Coroner identifies man killed in Berkeley Co. drive-by that injured one other
According to police, investigators are on scene near White Oak Drive and Evergreen Street where...
Police investigating after two people shot in West Ashley
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said someone was shot in the Boulder Bluff neighborhood...
Police seek information in deadly Goose Creek shooting
North Charleston police are investigating the shooting death of 74-year-old Mayre Hayre who was...
N. Charleston Police, family ask for information in fatal shooting of 74-year-old woman

Latest News

A temporary law about face masks in the South Carolina state budget could soon face a legal...
How the state budget blocked school districts from implementing mask mandates
South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman said Wednesday that she’s encouraging...
State Superintendent encouraging SC lawmakers to reconsider school mask mandate ban
North Charleston police are investigating the shooting death of 74-year-old Mayre Hayre who was...
N. Charleston Police, family ask for information in fatal shooting of 74-year-old woman
DHEC also is reporting 147 additional cases of COVID-19. As of today, the total number...
More people getting tested for COVID-19 in South Carolina