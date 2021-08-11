SC Lottery
Hundreds line up for weekly food distribution

By Jordan Cioppa
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Wednesday afternoon, the Community Resource Center in North Charleston held a grocery giveaway. Hundreds of Lowcountry residents lined up in their cars as volunteers handed out boxes full of vegetables, fruits and meats.

Organizers said the boxes are filled with food to last a week. They said most of it comes from the Lowcountry Food Bank.

Louis Smith, the Executive Director of the Community Resource Center, said they were expecting to help about 1,900-2,500 people on Wednesday alone.

The Community Resource Center holds a giveaway every Wednesday at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston. Smith said volunteers are needed.

If you’re interested in helping, call (843) 530-6473.

