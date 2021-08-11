Lowcountry districts, schools announce back-to-school dates
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Children are headed back to the classroom across the Lowcountry within the coming days.
Here is a list of the first days for school for the following school districts and individual schools:
Tuesday
- Palmetto Christian Academy
Wednesday
- Lowcountry Prep - Pawleys Island
Thursday
- Cathedral Academy – North Charleston
Monday
- Beaufort County
- Berkeley County
- Colleton County
- Dorchester District 2
- Orangeburg County
- Bishop England High School – Daniel Island
Aug. 17
- St John’s Christian Academy – Moncks Corner
- Mason Preparatory School – Charleston
- Northwood Academy - Summerville
- Porter Gaud– Charleston
Aug. 18
- Charleston County
- Dorchester District 4
- Georgetown County
- Charleston Christian School – Charleston
- Colleton Preparatory – Walterboro
- St Michael Catholic School – Murrells Inlet
- Ashley Hall – Charleston
Aug. 19
- Charleston Day School
- Pinewood Preparatory
- Orangeburg Preparatory
Aug. 23
- Charleston Catholic School
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is urging drivers to keep an eye out for children as they head back to bus stops and school buildings.
Historically, the majority of collisions around schools occur during the 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. time frames, troopers say.
Motorists should expect to see an increased law enforcement presence, especially from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., when children will be going to and from school.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.