Lowcountry districts, schools announce back-to-school dates

Districts and schools across the Lowcountry are set to welcome students back to the classroom...
Districts and schools across the Lowcountry are set to welcome students back to the classroom over the next week.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Children are headed back to the classroom across the Lowcountry within the coming days.

Here is a list of the first days for school for the following school districts and individual schools:

Tuesday

  • Palmetto Christian Academy

Wednesday

  • Lowcountry Prep - Pawleys Island

Thursday

  • Cathedral Academy – North Charleston

Monday

  • Beaufort County
  • Berkeley County
  • Colleton County
  • Dorchester District 2
  • Orangeburg County
  • Bishop England High School – Daniel Island

Aug. 17

  • St John’s Christian Academy – Moncks Corner
  • Mason Preparatory School – Charleston
  • Northwood Academy - Summerville
  • Porter Gaud– Charleston

Aug. 18

  • Charleston County
  • Dorchester District 4
  • Georgetown County
  • Charleston Christian School – Charleston
  • Colleton Preparatory – Walterboro
  • St Michael Catholic School – Murrells Inlet
  • Ashley Hall – Charleston

Aug. 19

  • Charleston Day School
  • Pinewood Preparatory
  • Orangeburg Preparatory

Aug. 23

  • Charleston Catholic School

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is urging drivers to keep an eye out for children as they head back to bus stops and school buildings.

Historically, the majority of collisions around schools occur during the 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. time frames, troopers say.

Motorists should expect to see an increased law enforcement presence, especially from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., when children will be going to and from school.

