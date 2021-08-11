Lowcountry districts, schools announce back-to-school dates

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Children are headed back to the classroom across the Lowcountry within the coming days.

Here is a list of the first days for school for the following school districts and individual schools:

Tuesday

Palmetto Christian Academy

Wednesday

Lowcountry Prep - Pawleys Island

Thursday

Cathedral Academy – North Charleston

Monday

Beaufort County

Berkeley County

Colleton County

Dorchester District 2

Orangeburg County

Bishop England High School – Daniel Island

Aug. 17

St John’s Christian Academy – Moncks Corner

Mason Preparatory School – Charleston

Northwood Academy - Summerville

Porter Gaud– Charleston

Aug. 18

Charleston County

Dorchester District 4

Georgetown County

Charleston Christian School – Charleston

Colleton Preparatory – Walterboro

St Michael Catholic School – Murrells Inlet

Ashley Hall – Charleston

Aug. 19

Charleston Day School

Pinewood Preparatory

Orangeburg Preparatory

Aug. 23

Charleston Catholic School

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is urging drivers to keep an eye out for children as they head back to bus stops and school buildings.

Historically, the majority of collisions around schools occur during the 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. time frames, troopers say.

Motorists should expect to see an increased law enforcement presence, especially from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., when children will be going to and from school.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.