Lowcountry family wants an end to community violence after daughter shot, hospitalized

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry family is pleading with the community to stop the violence after their daughter was seriously injured in a shooting in West Ashley early Saturday morning.

Kenisha Brown’s parents said they are alarmed by the continued violence they are seeing in the Lowcountry, and they are begging for people to put down the guns.

According to Brown’s parents, the 27-year-old was shot three times after a party at an event space on Sam Rittenberg. They said two of the bullets went right through her body; the third is lodged in her spinal cord.

“Her life from this point out will be drastically different from her life point, period, before this social event,” her mother, Bernadette Brown, said. “It will be quite different for all of this, for all of us, for me and her father.”

Her family said she will most likely be in intense pain for the rest of her life and they are not sure if she will be able to walk, go to nursing school or return to a normal life.

According to her father, the shooter was a stranger. He said it is unacceptable his daughter has to suffer because of this senseless violence.

“Now people think the answer to settling differences are using a gun,” Darrell Brown said. “And in the process of using a gun, most times or not, the innocent ones are the ones that are suffering.”

According to the Charleston Police Department, there have been no arrests in the case. Kenisha’s family is asking anyone with information to come forward so they can see some justice. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Charleston Police Department.

Another person was also shot in the incident.

