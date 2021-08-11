Lowcountry native, Olympian Raven Saunders announces funeral plans for her mother

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Raven Saunders, who lost her mother while competing in the Tokyo Olympics, said she will be laid to rest Thursday.

Clarissa Saunders, 50, died Aug. 3, just days after her daughter won a silver medal in the shot put competition.

Raven Saunders returned from Tokyo an Olympic shot put silver medalist. Saunders spoke of her mother, saying friends and supporters sent her numerous photos and videos of her mother, Clarissa, watching her compete. (Live 5)

In a tweet posted Wednesday morning, Raven Saunders said a public viewing will be held Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Palmetto Mortuary.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday at noon at Royal Missionary Baptist Church, the tweet states.

My mother Clarissa Saunders Celebration of life

Wednesday, August 11

Public viewing Wednesday

Palmetto Mortuary

6pm - 9pm



Thursday, August 12

Celebration of Life

Royal Missionary Baptist Church

12pm



*masks are required at all services￼#TikTok https://t.co/20o5JsZAf3 — Raven HULK Saunders (@GiveMe1Shot) August 11, 2021

Masks are required at all services, the tweet states.

Saunders returned to Charleston over the weekend and spoke briefly about the bittersweet week of winning the silver medal and losing her mother just days apart.

“Honestly, I feel like the biggest takeaway was the fact that my mom was watching me,” she said. “I’ve had so many people send me so many pictures and videos of her with it like a smile is bigger than I’ve ever seen on her face before.”

Saunders died while in Florida where she had been attending Olympic watch parties.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.