More people getting tested for COVID-19 in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More people are getting tested for COVID-19 across South Carolina. In fact, there’s been a big jump in just the last 30 days.

According to data from the State Health Department, the rate of people getting tested right now has jumped almost 70-percent in the last 30 days. Last month, we saw an 84-percent increase from the month before.

Here in the Lowcountry, MUSC is reporting a 1,900 percent increase in the number of people being tested at the Charleston International Airport in a little over a month.

For example, on June 30, ten people got tested for COVID. A month later, that number had jumped up to 99, and then 5 days later, 200 people got tested for COVID at the airport.

These MUSC results also show more people who get the tests are showing positive results for COVID that jumped up from one positive on June 30 to 16 positive a month later.

The percent positive statewide right now is at 13.8. Health experts say anything over 5-percent is troubling.

