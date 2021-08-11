New food hall coming to heart of downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new food hall is being planned for South Market Street, right next to the Market in downtown Charleston.

The Port of Call food hall is currently under construction. It’s going in the former space of Bubba Gump Shrimp Company.

Co-owner Ryan Kaufmann says the goal is to not only serve tourists, but bring more locals back down to the market.

“The Market had just been flooded with corporate concepts over the last 10 to 15 years and we’re just trying to bring some local back down to the market,” Kaufmann said.

Port of Call will be home to six different food options and three different bars, ranging from an elite oyster bar with oysters from all over the world, a more traditional oyster bar, an Asian fusion outlet, barbecue, and a Greek food vendor. He says they still have one vacant food space, but they are working on finalizing that space now.

“It’s not exactly local cuisine, but it’s all owned and operated by local Charlestonian’s, primarily using sustainable products from around the Lowcountry,” Kaufmann said.

He adds these will be permanent vendors.

The courtyard outside will be a beer garden and have outdoor seating, and live music.

Kaufmann says they recognize some other food halls have not survived here in Charleston, like The Workshop that recently closed down near the King Street Extension. But, Kaufmann believes this is a great spot.

“Well with all the foot traffic on Market Street, and you have large groups walking in, it just makes every bodies life easier to not have to make a decision on where to eat, they can come in here and get just about whatever they would like to find,” Kaufmann said.

He hopes to open Port of Call Oct.1.

Kaufmann says he plans to open a few more food halls similar to this one in surrounding cities in the southeast over the next few years.

