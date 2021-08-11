Non-profit hosts grocery, hygiene product giveaway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Center says they are giving away free groceries and hygiene products.

The giveaway will be held from 2 p.m. until supplies run out on Wednesday.

Organizers with the CRC say the event will be held at their location at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston.

Organizers describe the area where they are helping “a food desert” and they say citizens need their services.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.