Officers schedule conference addressing murder of 74-year-old woman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has been investigating the murder of a 74-year-old since February.

North Charleston Police Department investigators say they will hold a news conference on Wednesday to update the public on the investigation into the shooting death of 74- year old Mary Hayre.

Officers say that she was killed back on February 27 and the conference will be held where she was killed at Pinecrest Apartments. Those are located at 1920 McMillan Avenue.

North Charleston Police Department Representative Harve Jacobs said speakers will include detectives who are investigating the case and family members of the victim.

This is a developing story. check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.