One dead following shooting at Goose Creek neighborhood

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person is dead following a shooting at a Goose Creek neighborhood on Tuesday.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said one person was shot in the Boulder Bluff neighborhood and died at an area hospital. Coroner George Oliver said the name of the deceased will be released after notifying the next of kin.

Authorities are continuing the investigation.

We have reached out to the Goose Creek Police Department for information.

Viewers reported hearing gunshots around 5 p.m. in the area of Anne Street and said that police officers had closed a portion of the street as authorities investigated the scene.

Residents said there was a large police presence in the area at this time.

