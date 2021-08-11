Police officers searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run in Summerville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run in Summerville this past weekend.

Summerville Police Department officials said it happened on Aug. 7 at 8:36 p.m. in the 500 block of North Maple Street. A report states that the collision involved a pedestrian and possibly a gray 2008-2011 Honda Accord or a similar style vehicle.

“The vehicle will likely have damage to the front passenger side bumper, hood, and possibly to the windshield,” SPD officials said.

According to police, the suspect vehicle was last seen headed westbound on North Maple Street towards Highway 78.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal W. Littell at 843-285-7349 or email at wlittell@summervillesc.gov.

