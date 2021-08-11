Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 upgrades to Tropical Storm Fred

SC Lottery
Tropical Storm Fred
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 became Tropical Storm Fred late Tuesday night. The system is about 40 miles southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico as it moves west at 17 mph. Fred has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

“There remains no immediate threat to South Carolina or Georgia, but Fred will need to be watched carefully as the week progresses,” said officials with National Weather Service Charleston.

The latest forecast shows that Fred is expected to turn back toward the west-northwest early Wednesday, with a west-northwestward motion continuing during the next few days.

“On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to pass near the southern coast of Puerto Rico tonight and early Wednesday, be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday, and be near the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands on Thursday,” said officials with the National Hurricane Center.

