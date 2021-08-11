SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC surpasses 10,000 COVID deaths, state health department says

Dr. Edward Simmer, right, director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental...
Dr. Edward Simmer, right, director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, urged people to get vaccinated as South Carolina surpassed 10,000 COVID-19-related deaths.(WRDW)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Wednesday the state reported 15 additional deaths blamed on COVID-19, pushing the state past the 10,000 mark.

In a statement released by the agency, DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said while statistics are useful to measure data, “there is no statistic for grief or comfort in a milestone for those who have lost family members and loved ones.”

Simmer extended his deepest sympathy to families across the state who lost family members to the disease.

He insisted there is “only one way to prevent more lives from being lost, and that is through vaccination,” adding that the arrival of the Delta variant, which was first discovered in India, has “created a surge in new cases and deaths that we have to take seriously.”

“Until we reach a critical percentage of South Carolinians vaccinated that can stifle COVID-19′s spread, we are not out of danger,” Simmer said. “And the longer that takes, the more time the virus has to mutate into new, harder-to-control variants.”

As of Wednesday, DHEC reported a total of 10,007 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 8,823 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,184 classified as “probable.” The agency’s daily report Wednesday, based on data collected on Monday, listed 14 confirmed and one probable death, which brought the state total past the 10,000 mark.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

  • Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
  • Meets presumptive laboratory evidence
  • Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

The latest deaths included one confirmed death in Charleston County, one confirmed death in Colleton County and one probable death in Georgetown County.

Read Simmer’s full statement here:

Fellow South Carolinians,

Today the State of South Carolina reported 15 new deaths due to COVID-19, pushing the total South Carolinian lives lost so far to this virus past the 10,000 mark.

While statistics are useful to measure data, there is no statistic for grief or comfort in a milestone for those who have lost family members and loved ones. To all those families across South Carolina, I want to say my deepest sympathy is with you. I know I also speak on behalf of the thousands of dedicated DHEC employees across our great state who are working non-stop to help prevent more lives from being lost.

There is only one way to prevent more lives from being lost, and that is through vaccination. Hundreds of millions of Americans have been fully vaccinated, including nearly two million South Carolinians. But our work is not done. That number only represents 45 percent of South Carolinians eligible for the vaccine, and it does not count all those aged 11-and-under who are not yet eligible for the vaccine but who depend on the rest of us to protect them.

Although one month ago it looked like the pandemic was improving, the arrival of the Delta variant has created a surge in new cases and deaths that we have to take seriously. Until we reach a critical percentage of South Carolinians vaccinated that can stifle COVID-19′s spread, we are not out of danger. And the longer that takes, the more time the virus has to mutate into new, harder-to-control variants.

Right now, the vaccines we have are all safe, reliable and available. They work and are our best chance at preventing more infections, hospitalizations, and deaths. Please, get fully vaccinated if you aren’t, and continue to follow CDC and DHEC guidelines about universal mask use indoors in public places.

South Carolinians have a well-deserved reputation for working together and taking care of each other.  Now more than ever, we need to do so.  If we do, we will defeat COVID-19, which has already taken so much from so many.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch says that Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Leisure Drive shortly...
Deputies: 1 dead, 1 injured in Berkeley Co. drive-by shooting
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office responded Tuesday to the Food Lion at Highway 78 and...
3 Dorchester County deputies injured in disturbance at grocery store
According to police, investigators are on scene near White Oak Drive and Evergreen Street where...
Police investigating after two people shot in West Ashley
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said someone was shot in the Boulder Bluff neighborhood...
Police seek information in deadly Goose Creek shooting
Investigators said they have found two people wanted for questioning in a homicide that...
Police officers locate two people sought for questioning in N. Charleston homicide

Latest News

Districts and schools across the Lowcountry are set to welcome students back to the classroom...
Lowcountry districts, schools announce back-to-school dates
Each Wednesday a company will share information about job opportunities in a virtual platform.
Working Wednesdays: Masis Staffing hiring for various companies
State Troopers are asking drivers to be aware behind the wheel as children prepare to return to...
SC Highway Patrol urges drivers to use care as children return to school
North Charleston police are investigating the shooting death of 74-year-old Mayre Hayre who was...
N. Charleston Police to provide update on killing of 74-year-old woman