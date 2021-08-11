SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

South Carolina HBCU Clinton College announces free tuition, free laptops for full-time students

The school wants to make their students get a college education.
Clinton College in Rock Hill has joined a growing number of campuses that will be requiring...
Clinton College in Rock Hill has joined a growing number of campuses that will be requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students on campus for the fall 2021 semester.(Google Maps | Google Maps)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Clinton College, a historically black college (HBCU) in Rock Hill, South Carolina, is offering all full-time students free tuition for the 2021-22 academic year.

On Aug. 5, Clinton College President Dr. Lester McCorn announced free tuition to all qualifying full-time students for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The school had already made the commitment to slash fall tuition by 50 percent for its students, and offering every student a new tablet.

S.C. HBCU Clinton College to cut tuition by 50 percent for fall semester

But now the college is making tuition free as the school wants to make their students get a college education.

Each full-time student will also get a free Microsoft Surface laptop, the president announced.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch says that Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Leisure Drive shortly...
Deputies: 1 dead, 1 injured in Berkeley Co. drive-by shooting
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office responded Tuesday to the Food Lion at Highway 78 and...
3 Dorchester County deputies injured in disturbance at grocery store
According to police, investigators are on scene near White Oak Drive and Evergreen Street where...
Police investigating after two people shot in West Ashley
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said someone was shot in the Boulder Bluff neighborhood...
One dead following shooting at Goose Creek neighborhood
Investigators said they have found two people wanted for questioning in a homicide that...
Police officers locate two people sought for questioning in N. Charleston homicide

Latest News

A second scammer identified himself as a GCSO Captain.
Georgetown Co. warns residents of phone scam
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New food hall coming to heart of downtown Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Officers schedule conference addressing murder of 74-year-old woman
The giveaway will be held from 2 p.m. until supplies run out on Wednesday.
Non-profit hosts grocery, hygiene product giveaway
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Georgetown Co. warns residents of phone scam