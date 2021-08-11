SC Lottery
Summerville sawmill to expand operations in Dorchester County

Interfor Corporation announced a $30 million expansion for its Summerville sawmill operation.
Interfor Corporation announced a $30 million expansion for its Summerville sawmill operation.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville sawmill announced Tuesday a $30 million expansion for its Dorchester County operations, the governor’s office said.

Interfor Corporation, a forest product producing company, plans to increase its production capacity to meet a growing demand, improve manufacturing productivity and enhance its product mix, Gov. Henry McMaster’s spokesman, Brian Symmes, said.

“This significant follow-on investment will help position the Summerville mill for the future and ensure it remains competitive throughout all market conditions for many years to come,” Interfor Senior Vice President of Southern Operations Bruce Luxmoore said.

The release does not state whether the expansion will immediately result in new jobs. But the release states anyone interested in joining the Interfor team should visit the company’s career website.

“Interfor’s expansion continues the trend of investment flowing into South Carolina,” McMaster said. “Their $30 million investment will build upon their previous success and allow Interfor to prosper in Dorchester County for years to come.”

Interfor operates 21 sawmills across the United States and Canada with an annual lumber production capacity of approximately 3.9 billion board feet, the release states.

