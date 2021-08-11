SC Lottery
Utility uses Wednesday’s date to urge importance of 811 hotline

Dominion Energy hopes people will make note of Wednesday’s date, 8/11, as a reminder to call...
Dominion Energy hopes people will make note of Wednesday’s date, 8/11, as a reminder to call 811 before digging for a construction or home improvement project.((Tim Dubravetz/WOIO))
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy hopes people will make note of Wednesday’s date, 8/11, as a reminder to call 811 before digging for a construction or home improvement project.

Dominion Energy’s 811 line can get underground utility lines marked before a project like installing a mailbox, building a deck, planting a tree or laying a patio gets started.

“We all share the responsibility of protecting our communities and underground utility lines by calling 811 at least three full business days before beginning any digging project – no matter how small,” Dominion Energy South Carolina Gas Operations General Manager Greg McGlohorn. “It’s a year-round effort to make sure everyone remembers to pick up a phone or visit the SC 811 website to request to have utility lines marked ahead of digging projects.”

The 811 service is free.

Dominion says using the hotline keeps the community safe by helping to prevent damage to underground electric or natural gas lines.

“Having utility lines marked is the only way to locate and avoid striking underground utilities during your project,” Dominion spokesman Paul Fischer said.

South Carolina law requires you to call 811 whether you are a professional excavator, contractor or a do-it-yourself homeowner.

