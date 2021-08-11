SC Lottery
Working Wednesdays: Masis Staffing hiring for various companies

Each Wednesday a company will share information about job opportunities in a virtual platform.(Live 5)
By Ann McGill
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5′s Working Wednesdays is featuring employment opportunities with a staffing agency.

Masis Staffing Solutions is hiring for several companies, including Hood Packaging of Summerville, which makes bags for pet food, Grand Forest Inc. of Summerville, which manufactures protective clothing and rugged workwear related to the forest industry, and LKQ of North Charleston, an auto salvage yard.

Positions include forklift operators, clamp operators, material handlers and yard drivers, ranging from $13.00 per hour up to $18.00 per hours. All positions are located in North Charleston, Ladson, Summerville, Goose Creek and Jedburg and include 1st, 2nd and 3rd shifts!

To see a full list of jobs and to apply, click the link. Walk-ins are always welcome and feel free to make an appointment. The office is located at 8731 North Park Blvd Suite A, North Charleston. You may call 843-501-0247 or email Charleston@masisstaffing.com.

Working Wednesdays is a weekly segment that focuses on employment opportunities. You will learn about companies around the Lowcountry, and the current and future positions they have available. The interview will live stream at 2 p.m. on Live 5 Facebook, Live5News.com and Apple, Amazon Fire and Roku tv.

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

If you can’t watch the live stream at 2 p.m., once the interview is over, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

