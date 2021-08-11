Working Wednesdays: Masis Staffing hiring for various companies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5′s Working Wednesdays is featuring employment opportunities with a staffing agency.

Masis Staffing Solutions is hiring for several companies, including Hood Packaging of Summerville, which makes bags for pet food, Grand Forest Inc. of Summerville, which manufactures protective clothing and rugged workwear related to the forest industry, and LKQ of North Charleston, an auto salvage yard.

Positions include forklift operators, clamp operators, material handlers and yard drivers, ranging from $13.00 per hour up to $18.00 per hours. All positions are located in North Charleston, Ladson, Summerville, Goose Creek and Jedburg and include 1st, 2nd and 3rd shifts!

To see a full list of jobs and to apply, click the link. Walk-ins are always welcome and feel free to make an appointment. The office is located at 8731 North Park Blvd Suite A, North Charleston. You may call 843-501-0247 or email Charleston@masisstaffing.com.

