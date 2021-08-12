SC Lottery
1 killed, 5 others hurt after vehicle overturns in Georgetown County

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed and five others were hurt after a crash in Georgetown County on Wednesday.

Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 6:30 p.m. on a private road near Pennyroyal Road.

Southern said the driver of a Jeep Wrangler lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn with five other passengers inside. He added that no one in the vehicle was wearing seatbelts.

One of the rear-seat passengers died after being ejected from the vehicle as a result of the crash.

The driver and the other passengers were all taken to the hospital with injuries. One of the other passengers was also airlifted, according to Southern.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

