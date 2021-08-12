2nd of 2 new Lowes Foods stores set to open in Charleston area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowes Foods will open its second new location in a former BI-LO store Thursday afternoon in West Ashley a week after opening a new store in Hanahan.

The newly refurbished store, located at 3125 Bees Ferry Road, is set to open Thursday at 5 p.m. It closed temporarily on Tuesday for the finishing touches to be applied, the company said.

“We are excited about the re-opening of these stores and presenting a full Lowes Foods experience to our guests,” Lowes Foods President Tim Lowe said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we went through that awkward transition phase. I think the final result will be well worth the wait, and we hope everyone will stop by and see the changes.”

The new stores feature several Lowes Foods Originals, which the company says are unique to their stores, according to a news release:

The Beer Den offers the finest selection of crafts and drafts that is fantastically varied and local. Shoppers can grab a pint and sip while they shop or fill a growler or crowler to take home. There are seasonal offerings of unique beers, special events, and tap takeovers. Stop by on Thursday for half-price pints or Fridays for Friday Night Flights.

The Smokehouse offers a daily rotation of wood-smoked meats—including beef, pork, chicken, and salmon—using a variety of woods to infuse flavor. You can pick them up ready to eat or ready to take home and heat.

Pick & Prep is like having a personal sous chef. Pick & Prep offers packaged, grab-and-go fruits and veggies that are cut fresh throughout the day. The area also is open for custom orders. Only need half an onion? Need just a few sprigs of mint for your recipe? Shoppers can get just what they need how they need it. Pick & Prep chefs will slice, dice, mince or cube fruits and vegetables while you shop.

Bread Crumb is the place to find fresh breads baked right in the store – everything from traditional sourdough and baguettes to sweet breads to savory focaccias that are perfect by themselves or for a sandwich.

Sammy’s is the place to grab a sandwich or pizza for a quick lunch or dinner. Shoppers can have these custom made using Boar’s Head products or something from the Smokehouse and vegetables from Pick & Prep or choose to grab them and go. You can pull up a chair and eat in the store or take it home or back to work.

The Cakery is a whimsical bakery where being square is incredibly cool. The Cakery features “Scrumptiouslyumptiously” delicious square cakes in all sizes that are assembled before your eyes, topped with icing made fresh in-store with real cream and real butter.

The Chicken Kitchen is the place to find all things chicken – rotisserie chicken, fried chicken, chicken wings, chicken pot pies, chicken tenders, chicken salad, and Cock-a-Doodle Noodle soup. The chicken is fresh and never frozen, locally sourced, and is raised with “no antibiotics ever.” When hot chicken comes out of the rotisserie oven, the animated chicken chandelier signals the start of Lowes Foods’ special chicken celebration, including a unique version of the Chicken Dance.

Divine Cut features the same Certified Angus Beef ®served by high end steak houses. Shoppers can pick up custom cut dry-aged steaks to put on their grills to make every cook out feel like a special meal.

The stores will also have online shopping through Lowes Foods to Go, SausageWorks sausages, and the very popular L’Oven cookies in the bakery.

Lowes Foods opened its other new location, located at 1000 Tanner Ford Boulevard in Hanahan on Aug. 5.

The new Lowes Foods in Hanahan, located at 1000 Tanner Ford Boulevard, opened on Aug. 5. (Lowes Foods)

Lowes Foods has two other stores in the Charleston area, one in Mount Pleasant and one in Summerville. Alex Lee also purchased the former BI-LOs on John’s Island and in Moncks Corner and transitioned those stores to KJ’s Markets.

