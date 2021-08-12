SC Lottery
Charleston Co. School District Football Jamboree cancelled

Charleston County School District officials said the first-ever CCSD Football Jamboree will not happen this year.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District officials said the first-ever CCSD Football Jamboree will not happen this year. On Wednesday night, district officials announced the cancellation of the exhibition which was scheduled for this Friday.

“Instead, the district coaches and players will look forward to the first-ever CCSD Football Jamboree next year,” CCSD officials said.

District leaders said they learned Wednesday evening that James Island Charter High School’s varsity team had to pause team activities due to COVID-19 protocols.

Four additional teams, Burke High School, Military Magnet Academy, Wando High School, and West Ashley High School had already been forced to withdraw from the jamboree due to COVID precautions.

“Obviously, we are disappointed,” said CCSD’s Executive Director of Athletics, Trevor Strawderman. “With half of our teams in quarantine, it is just not possible. However, we will continue to follow safety protocol. We want our student-athletes and coaches healthy and ready for the regular season.”

Fans who purchased tickets online will receive a full refund, district officials said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

