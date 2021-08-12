Charleston Co. School District launches new bus stop lookup tool

SC Lottery
By Logan Reigstad
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With just days to go before students head back to the classroom, the Charleston County School District has launched a new program to help make getting to school a little easier.

The new bus stop lookup tool on the district’s website lists every single school bus stop in the county so parents know where to send their kids.

Users can search by school or by location to see nearby bus stops and pickup and drop-off times.

It’s designed to make it easier to update parents and students on any changes to bus stop locations and to help people – especially those who are newer to the community – find nearby stops on a map rather than just a list of nearby roads published online or in the newspaper as had been done previously.

“There’s constantly changes to bus stops,” James Lynch, the district’s executive director of transportation, said. “There’s bus stops that are added, deleted, and that in turn would have an impact on the bus stop times, so what we wanted to come up with was an easier way for parents and students to be able to gain access to updated transportation information.”

