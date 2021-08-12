WATCH LIVE: Charleston, N. Charleston police chiefs to speak at gun violence forum

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State lawmakers will hold their second gun violence forum in Charleston Thursday afternoon.

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds and North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess are among the speakers for the “Gun Violence Forum II: Community Conversations” event set for 1 p.m. at Trident Technical College’s Palmer Campus Building on Columbus Street in Charleston.

Reps. Wendell Gilliard and Marvin Pendarvis are presenting the forum. The forum will also address the state’s open carry bill. Additional speakers include a special agent from the State Law Enforcement Division and an MUSC trauma surgeon who directs the hospital’s Violence Intervention Program.

The event will also include public comment.

