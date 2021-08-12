SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Southern launching SC’s first professional pilot degree program

By Summer Huechtker
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Southern University is launching its new aeronautics professional pilot program, the first collegiate aviation program in the state, on Thursday.

CSU Aeronautics Department Chair Col. Christopher Will says the next closest are Liberty University to the north and Emery-Riddle Aeronautical University to the south.

CSU’s new professional pilot program is a four-year Bachelor of Science degree program. Will says students will take flight training courses through college, flying multiple times a week to fulfill their Federal Aviation Administration requirements.

“When you see somebody who’s never even been in an airplane take a ride and look at you say, ‘I’m going to be a pilot,’ you know that you’ve opened a door for them that wasn’t there before. They didn’t even know that door was there,” Will says. “And then to see them progress in their training, in their education, and do well as students, it is absolutely wonderful, completely fulfilling and validating.”

Students in the new program will be able to take a commercial track, military track, as well as private pilot classes and learn how to train future pilots.

Will says students will be able to compete for air-line jobs after graduation.

He adds there is a national pilot shortage across the world. Will says it is forecasted that more than 700,000 commercial pilots will be needed over the next 20 years..

His goal is to introduce aviation to a diverse range of students. The incoming class is more than one-third female, and 15-20% people of color.

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion is the focus of our program both from an ethical standpoint and also business standpoint. We’ve got to open the aperture to new people to give them the opportunity to fly,” Will says. “Provide them with not just the opportunity to have that dream, but the means to realize that dream.”

The program will begin with a total of 30 slots for students.

CSU is now accepting applications for fall of 2022.

Thursday’s CSU Aeronautics Liftoff is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Summerville Airport and you can RSVP ahead of time.

The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said someone was shot in the Boulder Bluff neighborhood...
Police seek information in deadly Goose Creek shooting
North Charleston police are investigating the shooting death of 74-year-old Mayre Hayre who was...
N. Charleston Police, family ask for information in fatal shooting of 74-year-old woman
Tropical Storm Fred
Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 upgrades to Tropical Storm Fred
Kenisha Brown’s parents said they are alarmed by the continued violence they are seeing in the...
Lowcountry family calls for an end to violence after daughter shot, hospitalized
According to police, investigators are on scene near White Oak Drive and Evergreen Street where...
Police investigating after two people shot in West Ashley

Latest News

Lowes Foods' newest location, at 3125 Bees Ferry Road, will hold its official grand opening...
2nd of 2 new Lowes Foods stores set to open in Charleston area
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 2nd of 2 new Lowes Foods stores set to open in Charleston area
Charleston County School District officials said the first-ever CCSD Football Jamboree will not...
Charleston Co. School District Football Jamboree canceled
On Wednesday, city council held a special meeting and passed a resolution that urges people to...
Charleston City Council passes resolution encouraging masks for kids