Folly Beach Police arrest 20-year-old after chase, crash

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Police on Folly Beach arrested a 20-year-old man Wednesday who they say led them on a pursuit.

Jacob Preston is charged with reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights and leaving the scene of an accident, according to jail records.

An incident report states police saw a black Chevrolet Tahoe traveling westbound at approximately 50 mph in a 25 mph zone of East Ashley Avenue at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police attempted a traffic stop but say Preston did not stop for blue lights and continued at speeds in excess of 60 mph.

“At one point, the driver of the vehicle drove into oncoming traffic to drive around a slow-moving golf cart,” the report states. At that point, police say they turned off their blue lights but followed the vehicle keeping in their sight.

The vehicle struck a white Subaru at the intersection of East Ashley and Second Street, causing damage to its driver side rear bumper, but the vehicle did not stop, the report states.

Police were able to stop the vehicle and its driver, who they identified as Preston, on Center Street.

The report states Preston had “decreased motor skills, slurred speech and the smell of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person.”

Jail records indicate a judge set bond Thursday at a total of $12,940 on the three charges.

