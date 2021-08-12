SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Folly Beach Police arrest 20-year-old after chase, crash

Jacob Preston
Jacob Preston(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Police on Folly Beach arrested a 20-year-old man Wednesday who they say led them on a pursuit.

Jacob Preston is charged with reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights and leaving the scene of an accident, according to jail records.

An incident report states police saw a black Chevrolet Tahoe traveling westbound at approximately 50 mph in a 25 mph zone of East Ashley Avenue at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police attempted a traffic stop but say Preston did not stop for blue lights and continued at speeds in excess of 60 mph.

“At one point, the driver of the vehicle drove into oncoming traffic to drive around a slow-moving golf cart,” the report states. At that point, police say they turned off their blue lights but followed the vehicle keeping in their sight.

The vehicle struck a white Subaru at the intersection of East Ashley and Second Street, causing damage to its driver side rear bumper, but the vehicle did not stop, the report states.

Police were able to stop the vehicle and its driver, who they identified as Preston, on Center Street.

The report states Preston had “decreased motor skills, slurred speech and the smell of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person.”

Jail records indicate a judge set bond Thursday at a total of $12,940 on the three charges.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said someone was shot in the Boulder Bluff neighborhood...
Police seek information in deadly Goose Creek shooting
North Charleston police are investigating the shooting death of 74-year-old Mayre Hayre who was...
N. Charleston Police, family ask for information in fatal shooting of 74-year-old woman
Tropical Storm Fred
Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 upgrades to Tropical Storm Fred
Kenisha Brown’s parents said they are alarmed by the continued violence they are seeing in the...
Lowcountry family calls for an end to violence after daughter shot, hospitalized
Charleston County School District officials said the first-ever CCSD Football Jamboree will not...
Charleston Co. School District Football Jamboree canceled

Latest News

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said someone was shot in the Boulder Bluff neighborhood...
Coroner identifies 23-year-old man killed in Goose Creek shooting
Makayla Gatling was last seen leaving her home Wednesday night around 10 p.m. wearing a red cut...
Police searching for missing N. Charleston teen
Charleston Southern University says its new aeronautics pilot program will prepare students for...
Charleston Southern launching SC’s first professional pilot degree program
Sea Island Habitat for Humanity needs donations and volunteers as it plans to repair dozens of...
Nonprofit increases efforts to fix leaking roofs for those who can’t afford it