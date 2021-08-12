SC Lottery
Ga. kids’ door-to-door candy sales funded gang, prosecutors say

Doorbell
Doorbell(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Georgia prosecutors have charged 14 people with recruiting poor children from Atlanta to sell candy and food door-to-door in the city’s northern suburbs.

State Attorney General Chris Carr alleges it was a scheme to funnel money to a notorious Los Angeles-based street gang.

The Republican says the group set up a fake charity called Georgia Peach Youth Club of America Inc. to fund its criminal enterprises.

The indictment makes no mention of how much money the candy sales raised.

The charges including human trafficking, racketeering, criminal street gang activity and money laundering.

Georgia Peach Youth Club did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

MORE | Kemp calls crime the ‘most significant threat’ to Georgia’s future

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

