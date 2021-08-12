SC Lottery
Investigators arrest man for Charleston shooting that killed one, injured three others

By Ray Rivera
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested a 27-year-old man who authorities say was involved in a shooting incident that killed one person and injured three other people.

Marshall Quanshay Winfield of West Ashley was arrested on Wednesday for the shooting that happened last month at Johnson Street and Hanover Street. According to police, Winfield was also shot in the incident.

He faces a charge of murder, three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 31-year-old Reno Thomas from Charleston died in the shooting.

Winfield was locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center and is scheduled to have a bond hearing on Thursday.

Police are continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

