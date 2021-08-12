SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Jamie Spears steps down as daughter Britney’s conservator

Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los...
Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles on Oct. 24, 2012, left, and Britney Spears arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 17, 2015.(AP)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears has agreed to step down as her conservator.

Variety reports the singer’s father filed a response to her petition that he be suspended from her conservatorship by announcing he was stepping down.

However, in court documents obtained by Variety, his attorney said there were “no actual grounds for suspending or removing” him and the reasoning was the “public battle with his daughter.”

The documents go on to say that it was “highly debatable” whether a change in conservator would be in Britney Spears’ best interests.

“We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future.,” said Britney Spears’ attorney Matthew Rosengart in a statement.

The fighting between those involved in the conservatorship has grown increasingly heated, and increasingly public, since Spears’ dramatic testimony at a hearing on June 23, when she told a judge " I just want my life back.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said someone was shot in the Boulder Bluff neighborhood...
Coroner identifies 23-year-old man killed in Goose Creek shooting
North Charleston police are investigating the shooting death of 74-year-old Mayre Hayre who was...
N. Charleston Police, family ask for information in fatal shooting of 74-year-old woman
Kenisha Brown’s parents said they are alarmed by the continued violence they are seeing in the...
Lowcountry family calls for an end to violence after daughter shot, hospitalized
Tropical Storm Fred
Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 upgrades to Tropical Storm Fred
A Walterboro employee was fired while he was in COVID-19 isolation waiting for his test results.
Terminated employee sues Walterboro over COVID testing incident

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
VIDEO: Charleston Co. School District launches new bus stop lookup tool
VIDEO: Charleston Co. School District launches new bus stop lookup tool
VIDEO: Man facing more than a dozen charges for car break-ins at Charleston area neighborhoods
VIDEO: Man facing more than a dozen charges for car break-ins at Charleston area neighborhoods
VIDEO: Governor McMaster address masking in schools
VIDEO: Governor McMaster address masking in schools
VIDEO: Vaccination rates going up in COVID hot spots
VIDEO: Vaccination rates going up in COVID hot spots