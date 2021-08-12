Kershaw County Schools have more than 120 students with COVID, 600+ quarantined

SC Lottery
It’s only day six at Kershaw County Schools and the district is seeing a rising number of COVID-19 cases among students.(kold)
By Lauren Adams
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - It’s only day six at Kershaw County Schools and the district is seeing a rising number of COVID-19 cases among students.

As of Aug. 12, the district reported more than 120 positive cases and more than 600 people quarantined.

Superintendent Shane Robbins said he’s more worried about the positive cases than the quarantine numbers.

He said he’s watching the numbers closely and making adjustments where necessary.

Kayla Bone sends her two children to Camden Elementary School, but she is very concerned for their safety.

“Oh my kids wear a mask to school,” Bone said. “It’s crazy. I just pray to God everything will be okay.”

Camden Elementary has six positive cases and 21 students quarantined.

Most of the numbers in schools across the district look like that. The highest is Lugoff-Elgin High School, where there are 19 confirmed cases.

Pine Tree Hill Elementary has 89 people quarantined but that’s because the school had to isolate a whole bus of students, officials said.

Robbins said he may make adjustments at certain schools, but not districtwide.

For example, he might make a classroom virtual or one school virtual depending on who is infected.

“A blanket statement, ‘We’re going virtual,’ would be the worst case scenario, but we’re looking building by building,” he explained.

School officials are also taking students’ temperatures upon entry into the buildings, cleaning buses daily and using isolation rooms for students with fevers.

Robbins said the district eclipsed 1,000 students in quarantine last year. While the district isn’t there yet, it is only the second week of class.

To keep an eye on current cases and quarantine numbers in Kershaw County Schools, click or tap here for the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

