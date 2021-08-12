Man facing more than a dozen charges for car break-ins at Charleston area neighborhoods

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 20-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges in connection to multiple car break-ins at Charleston area neighborhoods.

The North Charleston Police Department charged Jacolby Nadar Land with 14 counts of breaking and entering motor vehicles and three counts of attempted breaking and entering motor vehicles.

Land was arrested following an investigation into vehicle break-ins in the Oak Terrace Preserve, Mixson and Old Village communities. During the investigation, police said they identified Land as a person of interest in the break-ins, and later positively identified him as the perpetrator.

He was captured following a foot chase with detectives, NCPD officials said. Land was locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

