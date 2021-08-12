McMaster attends charter school ribbon cutting in Summerville, addresses masking in schools

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster helped a brand new charter school in Summerville celebrate its grand opening on Thursday. The school, Berkeley Preparatory Academy, will welcome grades K-6 this upcoming school year.

During his visit, McMaster answered questions regarding masking in schools.

As he mentioned in recent days, he pointed to a temporary law passed inside the budget vote which prohibits state funds to be used for the enforcement of mask mandates. McMaster said the decision about masking children should be left in the hands of parents.

“The decision of the parents weighs best for their child, because there are negative consequences from wearing a mask in school for a young child,” McMaster said.

He went on to say, “the lack of communication, the lack of facial expressions, and a variety of other things that have been well documented are the negative consequences.”

The governor also pointed out other alternative safety measures schools could take aside from masking such as separation, ventilation, and moving kids outside.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.